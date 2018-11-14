Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra and Salman Khan's Kick 2 to clash at box office

bollywood

Karan Johar's Brahmastra has been postponed to Christmas 2019, now it will clash with Salman Khan's Kick 2

Ayan Mukerji, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan

Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which was slated to release on Independence Day 2019 has been postponed to Christmas 2019. Producer Karan Johar announced the new date of the Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer on Tuesday. Brahmastra, the first part of Ayan Mukerji's fantasy trilogy, will now hit big screens on Christmas 2019. Brahmastra also marks Alia and Ranbir's first collaboration. Meanwhile, Gold star Mouni Roy and Tollywood actor Nagarjuna will also be part of the upcoming superhero fantasy.

As for Salman Khans' Kick 2, details of the film is still under wraps. Kick, which starred Salman, Randeep Hooda, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Jacqueline Fernandez released in 2014. It was directed by Sajid Nadiadwala. The movie was an official remake of the 2009 Telugu movie Kick and Tamil movie Thillalangadi.

The film's special effects will take time to be complete, so the makers decided to push the release. Salman Khan's Kick 2 is said to have booked the same date. It will be an epic battle between the two who have history. RK dated Sallu's girl, Katrina Kaif, and later broke up with her. Enough reason for Sallu to see red.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates