Ranbir Kapoor's choice of films makes me envy him, says Kartik Aaryan

bollywood

Kartik Aaryan said: "I'd say every actor I've grown up watching... from Amitabh Bachchan to Ranveer Singh. I hope, one day, some actor will see me as a role model"

Kartik Aaryan and Ranbir Kapoor

Enjoying every bit of success he has scored after Luka Chuppi, Kartik Aaryan is aware that he needs to be more careful about his choices in the film industry now.

He says Ranbir Kapoor is one actor whose filmography he is envious of. "If there is a two-hero film, I would love to have Ranbir Kapoor as my co-star. He is an amazing actor and his choice of films makes me envy him."

So is Kapoor a role model? "I'd say every actor I've grown up watching... from Amitabh Bachchan to Ranveer Singh. I hope, one day, some actor will see me as a role model."

On the professional front, Kartik is basking in the success of his recent release, Luka Chuppi with Kriti Sanon, and is currently shooting for Love Aaj Kal 2. Relatively new to the glamour world and two films old (Kedarnath and Simmba), Sara Ali Khan is busy shooting with Kartik Aaryan for this Imtiaz Ali directorial.

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan have already begun shooting for their upcoming film, Love Aaj Kal 2 in New Delhi. The film, helmed by Imtiaz Ali is a sequel to his 2009 flick, Love Aaj Kal that featured Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. Much before the announcement of Ali's Love Aaj Kal 2, its star cast created immense buzz around them.

Also View: Photos: Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan from the sets of Love Aaj Kal 2

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from agencies