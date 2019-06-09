Ranbir Kapoor's die-hard fan touches his feet; actor gets trolled

bollywood

In a video that has gone viral, a man who describes himself as a die-hard fan of Ranbir Kapoor is seen touching the actor's feet

Ranbir Kapoor

Fans can sometimes go overboard with enthusiasm and excitement when they meet their favourite celebs. It was a thrilling moment for a die-hard fan of Ranbir Kapoor who got to meet him and hand over gifts to his favourite actor. But it made many netizens frown as the young fan touched the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor's feet.

In a video that has gone viral, a man who describes himself as a die-hard fan of Ranbir Kapoor is seen touching the actor's feet. This led many netizens to troll the actor, who didn't stop the fan from doing so.

View this post on Instagram Fan meet with #ranbirkapoor â¤ A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) onJun 7, 2019 at 3:05am PDT

Here's what some of them commented on the post on Instagram:

"I don't understand why people are crazy about film stars. They are just human beings like us. Why some people treat them like Gods?" Another wrote, "Why fan has to touch his feet and sit down instead of sitting on chair. Fans make celebrities. This is not expected from Ranbir."

"Pata nahi log celebrities ko bhagwan kyu maan lete hai (Wonder why people consider celebrities as Gods)." "Why sit down? You are a fan. What nonsense and Ranbir didn't even tell him to sit up."

Meanwhile, the year has been hectic for Ranbir as he is working simultaneously on Brahmastra and Shamshera. mid-day has learnt that Ranbir Kapoor will be seen playing a DJ in the Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt starrer. A source revealed, "Ranbir plays a DJ who walks out of his house against his father's wishes. The story then traces his journey as he tries to fulfil his dreams and discovers his superpowers in the process."

It is known that every character in the film possesses superpowers, with Kapoor's character believed to have the power to unleash fire from his palms. The actor has undergone training in various forms of martial arts for the role. "The film has some high octane action sequences. Ranbir trained in traditional Indian martial arts, including Kalaripayattu and Varma Kalai, before the film went on floors in 2017," added the source.

