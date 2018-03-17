Ranbir Kapoor's mom Neetu gives him a surprise gift on Brahmastra sets

On her day-long visit to Sofia, mom Neetu drops in on Brahmastra set, gifts actor traditional Martenitsa bracelet which carries the promise of good health



Neetu and Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor can often be seen sporting an evil eye bracelet that has been gifted to him by sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Now, the actor has been gifted another unusual bracelet - a Martenitsa, this time by mother Neetu Kapoor.



The bracelet

Martenitsa is essentially a Bulgarian bracelet made of red and white yarn, in the form of two small woollen dolls, with the white yarn signifying the male and the red, female. According to Bulgarian customs, the bracelet is worn throughout the month of March.

Turns out, when Neetu headed to Sofia, where Ranbir is shooting for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, she was intrigued to see the locals sporting the red-and-white bracelets. "When she asked the locals about their significance, she was told that the threads symbolise one's wish for good health. Tradition dictates that a Martenitsa always be given as a gift, and not bought for oneself. The doting mom that Neetu is, she promptly bought one for Ranbir," says a source.

Luckily for her, she was also gifted the bracelet during her one-day stopover at Sofia as she headed to London. Talking about her latest acquisition, Neetu says, "The Bulgarians wear it in March for good health and after that, they tie the thread to a tree or a migrating bird. I saw everyone wearing it. A local tied it on my wrist and I was happy to wear it. Every country has so much culture and tradition, as does Bulgaria."

