Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju most discussed movie of the year

Celebrities' life and gossip got the maximum eyeballs than movie and music; Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra were the most discussed celebrities.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju was the most discussed movie of 2018, beating Padmaavat and Raazi, according to a joint report by UC Media Lab, Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Balaji Motion Pictures. The report sheds light on entertainment content trends and preferences on mobile phones for the year.

Ranbir Kapoor, on account of his movie release and personal life, was among the most discussed actors of the year, beating Shah Rukh and Aamir Khan. He shares the top spot with Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar.



Manmarziyan

2018 is the year when content emerged as the King with many low-budget movies striking gold at the Box Office. Manmarziyaan, Badhaai Ho, Andhadhun and Blackmail got a big thumbs up from viewers and raked in big moolah for the industry.

Andhadhun

Analysing the content preference in Entertainment sub-categories, life of the stars and gossip surrounding their personal life tops the list of mobile entertainment content consumption, followed by news and discussion around Movies and Music along with Celebrity Fashion.

Though Race 3 failed to live up to audience expectation, Salman Khan was still the most discussed Bollywood actor of the year. Being the richest Indian celebrity in 2018, Khan's TV show, Bollywood business, and personal life can always trigger discussion from the mass and media.

Among the actresses, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone retained numero uno positions. Priyanka climbed the popularity charts not just in India but in Hollywood too. Her wedding to American singer Nick Jonas hogged limelight and the fairy tale romance generated much discussion online. Deepika Padukone rode high on the success of Padmaavat, and her marriage to actor Ranveer Singh kept her in the spotlight.

Comedy actors and films have been very popular in Bollywood with many mainstream actors dabbing into comedy to cater to a wide audience. Akshay Kumar remains one of the most popular all-time comedic actors, followed by Govinda, Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever.

Kaun Banega Crorepati, the Indian television game show based on British programme Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, remained the most discussed reality show on TV. Kumkum Bhagya was the most discussed TV serial in 2018. The series is produced and developed by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms and is directed by Sameer Kulkarni. Kundali Bhagya and Naagin 3 were also part of the Top 5 list.

Kapil Sharma was back in the limelight with the return of his very-popular The Kapil Sharma Show. He was the Most Discussed TV Celebrity of 2018, along with Karan Singh Grover and Karanvir Bohra. Hina Khan, Jennifer Winget and Divyanka Tripathi were the top TV Actresses of the year and garnered maximum attention.

