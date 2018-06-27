This gesture of Ranbir Kapoor influenced Anchal Singh's career in Bollywood

During shooting a commercial add, Anchal Singh's experience with Ranbir Kapoor changed her thoughts and convinced her that she has a long way to go in Bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor and Anchal Singh

Anchal Singh, a very well known face from the arena of entertainment, says that it was Ranbir Kapoor who made her realise she is meant to be in Bollywood, while they were shooting a commercial for a well known brand.

It so happened that between shots, I approached Ranbir to click selfie, to which he happily agreed inspite of he wasn’t agreeing with anyone else on the set, because of his look. Not only that he appreciated my acting skills which Anchal says "It was one of a lifetime experience to be appreciated by a star like Ranbir . This experience changed my thoughts and convinced me that I have a long way to go in Bollywood"

Having being worked with over 350 plus commercials and big name in bollywood personalities like Priyanka Chopra, Sonakshi Sinha, Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Hema Malini to name a few and directors like Anurag Basu and Prabhudeva, she did her first Sri Lankan movie Sri Siddhartha Gautama where she played the role of Princess Yashodhara, leading her to be congratulated by Mahindra Rajapaksa, President of Sri Lanka after her ground breaking performance in the movie. Post that she was starred in another Sri Lankan movie Akarsha.

Post her movie break; she galloped her foot into the south with the movie Dhilluku Dhuddhu directed by Rambala. She now is making her Punjabi debut with the film PunjKhaab directed by Gurcharan Singh where she will be taking the audiences through the various types of societal stereotypes and stigmas which are still prevalent in Punjab.

She also makes her Tollywood debut soon. She not only is an establishing actress, but also a renowned Clairvoyant and a Tarot card reader. Her interests also lie in interior styling. For the multi-talented and fun loving person that Anchal is, sky is the limit!

