Ranchi Police: Don't share posts on social media which might disturb communal harmony

The police in its order dated July 6 has warned of action if such posts come to light

Representational image

Jharkhand: Ranchi Police has ordered all the admins and members of WhatsApp groups and other social media platforms to avoid sharing posts that might disturb the communal harmony. The police in its order which was issued on July 6 has warned of action if such posts come to light. "All the admins and members of WhatsApp groups/other social media platforms are requested to not share posts that might disturb communal harmony. Action will be taken against the admins/ the person concerned if such posts come to light," the order released by SP office read. The Police expressed hope that people will "fulfill their responsibilities and duties.

Recently, the cyber cell of Mumbai police lodged an FIR against a group of people for allegedly circulating a TikTok video related to the mob lynching of Tabrez Ansari in Jharkhand. A complaint into the matter was filed by Shiv Sena activist Ramesh Solanki with the Mumbai Police. The activist stated that TikTok has since deleted the video and also suspended the accounts of three people who circulated it on social media.

"I have been informed by TikTok that the video was removed from the platform and the three accounts were suspended after my complaint. Suspension in TikTok means that they can not log into their accounts and can't post anything there," said Solanki. The matter is being further investigated.

With inputs from ANI

