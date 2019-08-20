Randeep Hooda celebrates his birthday on sets of his film in Scotland

bollywood

Randeep Hooda celebrated his birthday on sets of his film Rat on a Highway in Scotland

Randeep Hooda with producer Mohaan Nadaar on sets of Rat on a Highway in Scotland. Picture courtesy/The Production Hq Ltd's Instagram account

Randeep Hooda began shooting for 'Rat on a Highway', an edge of the thriller, in Scotland on Sunday. He will play an advertising professional, who cannot remember the last 48 hours of his life. Rat on a Highway is directed by Vivek Chouhan and produced by Mohaan Nadaar of The Production Headquarters Ltd – UK.

Randeep Hooda has recently wrapped up Imtiaz Ali's film which features Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, and is gearing up for the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-produced yet untitled film in October with Mukkabaaz actress Zoya Hussain after shooting for Rat on The Highway.

On Tuesday, the producer Mohaan Nadaar and the crew also celebrated Randeep Hooda's birthday on the sets. The production house's official Instagram account share pictures from the celebrations and wrote, "Wishing the outstanding and our newest association a very Happy Birthday! We are so glad to have you on board for Rat on a Highway. Here’s to the first and endless more! @randeephooda [sic]"

Besides Randeep, the entire cast and crew is from the United Kingdom. They will be shooting with three cameras, with Randeep mouthing lines in both Hindi and English. Most of the filming will happen at night with the makers hoping to wrap up the actor's portions in 24 days.

For Bhansali's film, Randeep Hooda will be seen as a cop, The film has been described as a comic-thriller with a social message. The film is a thriller comedy. It is a rom-com. It has a social message and deals with an issue, that is considered taboo in small town. The film will mark the directorial debut of Balwinder Singh Janjua, the writer of films such as Mubarakan, Firangi and yet-to-be-released Saand Ki Aankh.

