Randeep Hooda on Akshay Kumar's Kesari: Didn't excite me much!

Randeep Hooda was doing a film on the Battle of Saragarhi, the same theme we saw in Akshay Kumar's Kesari. And now the actor has spoken about how he was hurt his film could never be made! Hooda is known for his meticulousness and marvelous performances. For this film that was being helped by Rajkumar Santoshi and tentatively titled 21, Hooda grew an actual beard and didn't even take up a project for over two years.

Such was his commitment to the part that he even learned Sikh Martial Arts for the film, but unfortunately, fate had other plans. The film never saw the lights of the day and the actor moved on. And talking about this ambitious film to Mumbai Mirror, he said, "It hurt the audiences could not see a more authentic version with more real emotions of the story. That apart, you learn to move on. Through the journey, I learned the principles of Sikhism and I'm a better person now."

When asked about Kumar's Kesari, he said he didn't see it as it didn't excite him much. On the work front, the actor was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal and is now gearing up for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, where he reunites with Salman Khan after six years. He said he did this film only for him and he will be the antagonist of the story. Directed by Prabhudheva, the actioner is slated to release on Eid 2020.

He also has Sai Kabir's Mard coming up, the same filmmaker who made the rustic Revolver Rani with Kangana Ranaut in 2014. And coming back to Kesari, it was a film that was lauded for its action and performances. The idea of 21 Sikh soldiers fighting 10,000 Afghans is both frightening and fascinating. If all goes well, we hope to see Hooda and Santoshi's version too one day!

