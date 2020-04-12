Randeep Hooda shares his 'No Shave In Quarantine' look and it's awesome

Quarantine beards are in. Randeep Hooda posted a throwback picture with an unruly beard and wrote, "Not shaving in quarantine be like... (sic)." Like several men, Hooda is keen to practice social distancing from razors as well.

We all know that Hooda is one rugged actor who has always managed to look like a hunk. And this post was no different. A few years ago, he began growing a beard for a film and continued spotting this intense look for a long time, something we also saw in Baaghi 2.

Have a look right here:

And a few hours ago, we got to see another throwback picture of the actor with his horse and it was major missing happening. And this time, it was a clean-shaven look, take a look:

On the work front, Hooda is now gearing up to lock horns with Salman Khan again in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. In Kick, he was representing the law, but this time, he'll be the antagonist who'll be going against it. This is going to be, as Salman said once- Too much fun!

