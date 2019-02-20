Randeep Hooda: Sprained my ankle during the qualifying round of National Equestrian League

bollywood

Randeep Hooda hopes to participate in National Equestrian League next month despite sustaining an injury

Randeep Hooda

No sooner did Randeep Hooda return to the bay after wrapping up the shoot of the Chris Hemsworth-starrer Dhaka in Thailand than he was back to his first love — horse riding. While the actor intends to participate in the National Equestrian League next month, Hooda sustained an ankle injury during one of the qualifying rounds that was held in Mumbai on Sunday.

"The Regional Equestrian League is happening in Mumbai after 33 years at the Mahalaxmi Race Course this year. The club was keen that I participate," says Hooda, adding that he was "a little out of practice". "As a rule, if you fall off the horse, you are disqualified. [Unfortunately], during the race, my horse stopped mid-way. In my bid to hold on to it, I had to exert a lot of pressure on my ankle, and ended up with a sprain."

However, his injury didn't deter him from participating in the second qualifying round that was held on Monday. Stating that he has been on painkillers, Hooda adds, "The next one is on February 25, so I still have a chance. For now, I am taking ample rest."

Also Read: Horse Racing: Chosen One may shock mid-day Trophy field

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates