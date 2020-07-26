See pictures: Randeep Hooda takes part in cleanliness drive at Versova police station

Taking a step ahead in making the nation and the planet cleaner, actor Randeep Hooda on Saturday cleaned the Versova Police Station, along with the Mumbai Police and environmentalist Afroz Shah.

The 43-year-old actor took to Twitter to share pictures from the cleanliness drive and shared a thought about doing something for the larger good.

When you do something which is for the larger good, it makes you feel good about yourself and gives you purpose.. you don’t need a Vesrsova beach to do the needful for nation or planet..start anywhere..Versova Police Station cleaned today with @AfrozShah1 @mybmc @MumbaiPolice ðÂÂÂðÂÂ½ pic.twitter.com/6vKFSEHlNs — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) July 25, 2020

Hooda is currently basking in the success of his action-thriller 'Extraction', which became a massive hit on Netflix.

