Randeep Hooda: Will finish shooting film with Ileana first

The atmosphere is anxious as actors contemplate going back to shoot amid the pandemic. Randeep Hooda, who had to leave the shoot of Unfair and Lovely mid-way, is keen to get back on the set, albeit with necessary precautions. "I was shooting for a comedy film in Karnal when the lockdown was announced. [Whenever things re-start] I will finish shooting the film with Ileana [D'cruz] first, although I am not sure when that will be," says the actor, who has been urging people to exit the lockdown responsibly in tandem with the Restart Responsibly campaign by Discovery.

Unfair and Lovely grapples with the unrelenting obsession of fair skin in our country but with a humourous take. "It was great fun shooting for this film," says Hooda who claims to "have a funny side" that he has never explored in Hindi cinema. Before Balwinder Singh Janjua's directorial film, Hooda says he wrapped up Salman Khan's Radhe, much before the shoot halted.

The Sarbjit actor says he is not afraid to go back to work, but hopes that people remain careful. "I don't feel the fear, just being cautious. I am confident that the film association, director, light men will all follow the guidelines to get back to work."

