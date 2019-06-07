Randeep Hooda wraps up shoot for his next; shares a post for Imtiaz Ali
Randeep Hooda, who has earlier worked with Imtiaz Ali in Highway, has yet again collaborated for the apparent sequel of Love Aaj Kal (2009)
Randeep Hooda has completed the shoot of his next film, the sequel to Love Aaj Kal by Imtiaz Ali. On the completion of his next film, Randeep took to his Instagram account to share a lovely message for the Tamasha director.
Marking a wrap for his next with Imtiaz Ali, actor Randeep Hooda shared a message for the 'Tamasha' director. The 41-year-old actor posted a photo with Imtiaz on Instagram and expressed the joy of working with him after five years. "And it's a wrap for me for #ImtiazAli's next..wonderful reunion after 5 years of the iconic #highway an honest experience as always..the joy of work, pushing boundaries..a rediscovery as an artist, as a person..gratitude and wishing the whole team a great future ahead," he wrote.
And it’s a wrap for me for @imtiazaliofficial next .. a wonderful reunion after 5 years of the iconic #highway .. an honest experience as always.. the joy of work, pushing boundaries.. a rediscovery as an artist, as a person .. gratitude and wishing the whole team a great future ahead @wearewsf @kartikaaryan @saraalikhan95 #AmitRoy #MohitAhlawat .. a special thanks to my team @renukapillai_official who always makes sure I look like the character and has got my back @pankaj_hair_rtist @panchalic @jelly_bean_ent
In the photo, both, Randeep and Imtiaz look at peace and all smiles with Randeep's arm on Imtiaz's shoulder in a show of camaraderie. The upcoming, yet untitled, flick also features Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan in pivotal roles.
There are reports that this Imtiaz Ali's directorial is the sequel to the 2009 film 'Love Aaj Kal' and will hit the screens on Valentines' Day next year. Talking about Randeep Hooda, he was last seen in Ahmad Khan's directorial 'Baaghi 2'.
Talking about Kartik Aaryan, he was last seen in Laxman Utekar's directorial Luka Chuppi wherein he shared the screen with Kriti Sanon. Whereas two-film-old Sara Ali Khan has teamed up with Varun Dhawan for the adaptation of the timeless comedy Coolie No. 1.
(With inputs from ANI)
