Randeep Hooda's living on hope?

Mar 18, 2018, 10:30 IST | The Hitlist Team

Randeep Hooda has been in character for Rajkumar Santoshi's The Battle Of Saragarhi for almost two years

Randeep Hooda has been in character for Rajkumar Santoshi's The Battle Of Saragarhi for almost two years. The actor began growing facial fuzz, which is still intact. A television series and a film, Kesari starring Akshay Kumar, has already rolled. Randeep is still living on hope and prayer for the film to get rolling. But the question is when?

