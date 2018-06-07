Randeep Rai rewinds to 1990s with video games

"I have always loved playing video games since my childhood days. Though I own a PlayStation now, there is a different element of fun and charm in the old school video games," Randeep said in a statement



Picture courtesy/Randeep Rai Instagram account

Actor Randeep Rai, who essays the role of Sameer in the 1990s' set show "Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai", is reliving his childhood memories with his friends on the set by playing video games. The three characters Sameer, Munna and Pandit are often glued to video games.

"I have always loved playing video games since my childhood days. Though I own a PlayStation now, there is a different element of fun and charm in the old school video games," Randeep said in a statement.

"One of our crew members also has the game cassette so whenever we get a break, Munna (actor Sanjay Choudhary), Pandit (actor Raghav Dhir) and I play video games. At times, the production controller requests us to leave it and resume the shoot," he added.

