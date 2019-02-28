Randeep Surjewala: Narendra Modi desperate only for re-election

national

An IAF pilot was captured by Pakistan after air combat on Wednesday during which the two sides said they shot down each other's warplanes

Narendra Modi

The Congress on Thursday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "misplaced priorities" and that he was "desperate only for re-election".

The party's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, in a tweet, alleged that the prime minister was "hell-bent on creating a video conference record" when the entire country was praying for the return of its braveheart pilot.

An IAF pilot was captured by Pakistan after air combat on Wednesday during which the two sides said they shot down each other's warplanes that followed an unsuccessful attempt to target Indian military installations in retaliatory strikes that sparked fears of war.

IAF sources identified the pilot as Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. "Glaring case of misplaced priorities! 132 Cr Indians pray for the safe & immediate return of India's brave-heart Wing Comm, Abhinandan but Modiji desperate only for re-election. Congress cancelled its imp CWC & Rally today. Pradhan Sevak hell-bent on creating a Video Conf. record!" Surjewala wrote on Twitter.

Twenty-one opposition parties Wednesday expressed "deep anguish" over what they alleged was "blatant politicisation" of the sacrifices of armed forces and urged the government to take the nation into confidence on all measures to protect India's sovereignty, unity and integrity.

