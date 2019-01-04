Randheer Rai to play negative lead in Jiji Maa

television

Actor Randheer Rai will play the negative lead role as a business tycoon in the show Jiji Maa

Randheer Rai

Actor Randheer Rai will play the negative lead role as a business tycoon in the show Jiji Maa. "My character's name is Abhishek Sanghvi. He is a young business tycoon and a confident, classy and good-looking guy," Randheer said in a statement.

"The show is taking a leap. I will be introduced as a business competitor to Suyash Rawat (essayed by actor Dishank Arora). I am playing the negative lead," he added. Randheer has featured in Bollywood movies like "Holiday: A Soldier is Never Off Duty" and "Poster Boys". "Jiji Maa" is his second show.

Talking about his first show "Karn Sangini", he said: "I signed 'Karn Sangini' thinking that the role was really important. But now I feel that there is nothing much for me to act in it. "Even the character has become like a cameo. We all know how important Yudhishthira was in the epic story 'Mahabharata'. However, I understand the show is based on Karna's love life."

Quitting the show was a "mutual understanding" between him, the channel and the production house.

"I also understand that tracks are at times changed to increase the TRP of the show. I would love to work with the channel and production house soon," he said.

