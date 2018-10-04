Randhir Kapoor on Rishi Kapoor's health: How can people speculate he has cancer?

bollywood

Here's what veteran actor Randhir Kapoor has to say about rumours surrounding Rishi Kapoor's health

On Saturday, Rishi Kapoor informed his well-wishers that he is going to the US for a medical check-up, and had also requested them to not speculate anything. This is what he tweeted on Saturday: "Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It's been 45 years "plus" of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon! [sic]"

However, on Wednesday, speculation about him suffering from stage 3 cancer started emerging. While the entire fraternity was in a state of shock, it was Randhir Kapoor, Rishi's elder brother, who came out in the open and squashed this rumour. In an interview to Times of India, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor said that how can people speculate Rishi has cancer? He is yet to undergo tests.

Randhir said, "We don't know yet what is the exact nature of his ailment. Rishi himself doesn't know what he's suffering from. He has not even started undergoing tests there; how can people speculate that he has cancer and that too, one that has escalated to an advanced stage. Let him undergo tests peacefully; whatever the results, we will let everyone know. He only reached America two-three days ago and so far, he was being prepared for the tests that he has to undergo. Depending on what the results are, his line of treatment, medication and other modalities will be decided upon. It's not fair to speculate things just like that."

Joining Rishi Kapoor by his side is wife Neetu Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor. The report also adds that once daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni reaches the US, Ranbir will head back to Mumbai and resume work. The publication has also reported that although there are murmurs that it's blood cancer and that his chemotherapy sessions will begin soon, there has been no confirmation on this.

On the other hand, Rishi and Randhir lost their mother Krishna Raj Kapoor on October 1, and Randhir and other family members are preparing for her chautha (fourth-day prayer meet) which will be held this Monday. Apart from this, Rishi Kapoor's film with Juhi Chawla has been put on hold until he returns to India.

