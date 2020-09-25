Randhir Kapoor reveals how music composer Ravindra Jain got him his first film as a producer

Zee TV's popular singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs has been winning hearts courtesy the amazing performances by the wonderful contestants. After celebrating the 80's era with Bollywood stars like Amol Palekar and Annu Kapoor, the popular reality show is all set to keep the era of classics alive by welcoming another legend of the Hindi film industry, Randhir Kapoor. In the upcoming episode, while the contestants will leave everyone mesmerised with their iconic performances, Randhir Kapoor will be seen revealing some interesting secrets!

Hearing the young Li'l Champ, Aryananda Babu, melodiously singing to the tunes of 'Ik Radha Ik Meera' from the film Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Randhir Kapoor got nostalgic of the time when this film marked his debut as a producer. Recalling his journey, the veteran actor said, "Me and my two brothers had gone to Delhi to attend a marriage along with Raj Kapoor. At the same wedding, Ravindra Jain was performing with an orchestra. He sang Ik Radha Ik Meera, which Papa really loved. The next day at another function, we noticed Ravindra Jain performing again and Raj Kapoor requested him to sing the same song once again. After Ravindra sang the song, he revealed that this was his private composition and it was not associated with any film. My father then asked me to sign a cheque of Rs. 25000/- and hand it to him as he wanted to make a film basis the song he had just heard. Iss wajah se main uss picture (Ram Teri Ganga Maili) ka producer bana, kyunki woh cheque maine diya tha."

Sharing another interesting story with the judges and the jury members after hearing the young Gurkirat Singh perform, Randhir Kapoor revealed the time his grandfather, Prithiviraj Kapoor had refused to play the role of a father to Raj Kapoor in the iconic movie, Awaara. "From what I have heard from the people who worked with my father back then was that Dadaji, Prithiviraj Kapoor, had refused to work in Awaara. He was still a star and was only playing the role of a hero in films and hence, he did not want to play a father's role. Raj Kapoor ji was a little scared on how to approach him and he sent Khwaja Ahmed Abbas who had written the story to convince him to play the part. He convinced Prithviraj ji by saying that he was the real hero of the film and that Raj was playing the second lead, that is how he convinced him!" revealed Randhir Kapoor.

During the episode, the special tribute to Rishi Kapoor by the judges and the contestants got Randhir Kapoor very emotional. While contestant Tanishka Sarkar will be seen delivering a spectacular performance to Dafliwale, Zaid Ali's performance to Hai Agar Dushman will surely win everyone's heart. All in all, the upcoming episode of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs will have a lot of melodies, memories and surprises for the viewers.

