Randhir Kapoor turns 73: Karisma wishes her 'handsome papa' with an adorable post

Yesteryear actor Randhir Kapoor turned 73 on February 15, Saturday. His elder daughter Karisma Kapoor wished her father happy birthday in a very special way.

The actress shared an adorable click with the veteran actor and posted it on her Instagram account. In the picture, the duo can be seen enjoying father-daughter time together. Randhir looked dapper in a blue suit, shirt and a hat, while Karisma looked cute in a pink t-shirt, black jacket and denims. Sharing the picture, the Dil Toh Pagal Hain actress wrote, "Happy birthday my handsome Papa. We love you."

Feb 15, 2020

The eldest son of Raj Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor was an established actor in the 70s and early 80s. He made his debut with Kal Aaj Aur Kal in 1971. He has been a part of superhit films like Jeet (1972), Lafange (1975), Ponga Pandit (1975) and Heeralal Pannalal (1978).

Randhir Kapoor married actress Babita, the daughter of actor Hari Shivdasani in 1971, with whom he has two daughters, Karisma and Kareena Kapoor.

Karisma is quite active on social media and regularly shares pictures with her family. Recently, she shared a family picture clicked during Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding ceremony, which went viral on social media. In the picture were Randhir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Taimur Ali Khan, who was busy in his own world.

Feb 4, 2020

On the work front, Karisma will be making her digital debut with Mentalhood directed by Karishma Kohli. Mentalhood will showcase the topsy-turvy ride of the various kinds of mothers that exist and how they manoeuvre their way through unreasonable expectations to raise their children.

