Randolph Correia: We should look within India for new music

Randolph Correia opens up about all things drum 'n' bass ahead of the launch of his new solo album

Randolph Correia. Pic/Kunal Raj Shah

Most Indian indie fans might view Randolph Correia as a virtuoso guitarist, be it for his edgy chords with Shaa'ir and Func or his rock riffs with Pentagram. But he's also a producer, and if you ask him where his core musical interest lies, he'll tell you it's drum 'n' bass. This will be evident when his second solo album, The Junglist, hits streaming platforms later this month. We caught up with Correia ahead of its launch about how he first got into the genre, who he'd like to see perform in India and what's next on the anvil after The Junglist's release.

Can you take us through the genesis of your interest in drum 'n' bass? How and when did it begin?

I remember it being 1995-96, listening to Goldie's Timeless album and Roni Size's New Forms, that mainly got me interested in producing electronic music, especially drum 'n' bass.



How much do influences from your other musical acts seep into your solo project? Or do you like to keep this side completely separate, musically?

I write beats all the time. Many of them became tunes for Pentagram and Shaa'ir & Func. And a lot of what I'm doing now involves returning to genres that influenced me, keeping a certain something alive and true in me and my music.



Who are some contemporary global drum 'n' bass artistes that stand out for you, and who you would love to see perform in India?

I love a lot of music coming out of Exit Records. I'd like to see Alix Perez again with Eprom if they came here, and also Andy C playing a massive closing set.



What are some of the other electronic sounds that you think will catch on in the country in the near future, outside of genres like trap?

I think hip-hop is the future and it will define a lot of sub-genres evolving here [in India] itself. We should look within our own country for new music.



Now that The Junglist will release soon, what's next for you? You were talking about some exciting collaborations that are lined up.

I have my own label now and will be releasing new projects called Toys On Canvas and Blitch. Also, there's a new band with a very famous drummer that's coming soon.

