Rangbaaz Phirse poster captivates audience!

Rangbaaz Phirse, ZEE5's marquee show from the successful franchise is at the brink of release. The nine-episode series is all set to premiere on ZEE5 on 20th December 2019.

The platform is ensuring they put all their might to promote the series and have now released an edgy poster that showcases the eclectic cast namely Jimmy Sheirgill, Sushant Singh and Sharad Kelkar. All the actors are all actively promoting the series and will also be visiting varies cities across India – Delhi, Amritsar, Chandigarh to name a few in next few days.

Rangbaaz Phirse is a fast-paced, crime thriller. It is the story of a young guy who falls through the cracks because of politics and is robbed of his youth which subsequently ruins his life. It is about misguided manipulative youth. It highlights how an individual is #NotBornACriminal but becomes one because of the circumstances around him.

Interestingly both the actors, Jimmy Shergill and Sushant Singh will be working together after almost a gap of six years. Both the actors had last worked in a film called Four Two Ka One, which was a filmy based on comedy genre, while Rangbaaz Phirse is completely opposite of that.

Apart from Jimmy Shergill, Gul Panag, and Sushant Singh, the makers have not revealed many details about the show and other cast members. Inspired by true events, Rangbaaz Phirse is a fast-paced, crime thriller. The nine-episode series unveils an unusual tale of a dream gone wrong. Rangbaaz Phirse will premiere on ZEE5 on 20th December.

