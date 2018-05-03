Rangeela Raja: Govinda's two characters are inspired by Baba Ramdev and Vijay Mallya

Govinda's double role act in Pahlaj Nihalani's next inspired by Baba Ramdev, liquor baron Vijay Mallya



Baba Ramdev and Govinda

When you have Govinda reuniting with his long-time collaborator Pahlaj Nihalani after over 13 years, you know they'll have a trick or two up their sleeve. Their next outing, Rangeela Raja, sees the actor in a double role of two brothers. The former Censor Board chairperson, who is producing the comedy, reveals that Govinda's two characters are inspired by yoga guru Baba Ramdev and liquor baron Vijay Mallya.

Talking about the "complete family entertainer", Nihalani says, "It's the story of two brothers - both essayed by Govinda - who are completely different from each other. One character is inspired by Vijay Mallya; so, you see him as a rich, flamboyant business tycoon. The other brother is a spiritual guru, along the lines of Baba Ramdev."



Vijay Mallya and Govinda

Nihalani warns that it's a comedy of errors as both characters lead a dual life. "So effectively, Govinda is playing four different characters," laughs the producer, adding, "The business tycoon pretends to be a dutiful husband at home, but he has a colourful life outside of it." Having delivered several hits including Ilzaam (1986) and Aankhen (1993) in the past, Nihalani says reuniting with his one-time favourite actor is sheer joy. Shot in a single schedule in Karjat, Rangeela Raja will launch three new faces as female leads.

