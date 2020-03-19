Search

Rangoli Chandel posts a picture with Hrithik Roshan, says this about the actor!

Published: Mar 19, 2020, 12:03 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Rangoli Chandel, Kangana Ranaut's sister. recently took to her Twitter account to share a picture with Hrithik Roshan and this is what she had to say about the actor!

Picture Courtesy: Official Twitter Account/Rangoli Chandel
The matter between Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut turned sour a few years ago and it came as a shock to both of their fans and even the industry people. The chapter may be history now but Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel hasn't forgotten it yet, at least her latest Twitter post suggests so.

Taking to her Twitter account, she shared an old picture with the actor and wrote how he used to impress her to be in the Queen's actress' good books. For the uninitiated, Roshan and Ranaut worked together in films like Kites and Krrish 3.

Take a look at the picture right here:

Well, we wonder how will Roshan react to this. On the work front, speculations continue as far as his next film is concerned but it was reported that he will be making his Hollywood debut soon. However, no confirmation about the same has been made yet. As far as Ranaut is concerned, she has Thalaivi coming up on June 26, which will be followed by Dhaakad that's slated to open in the cinemas on Diwali 2020 and clash with Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj.

