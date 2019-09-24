MENU

Rangoli Chandel reveals why Kangana Ranaut said no to Saand Ki Aankh

Updated: Sep 24, 2019, 13:59 IST | mid-day online correspondent

In a series of tweets, Rangoli Chandel makes a revelation about how Kangana Ranaut turned down Saand Ki Aankh and recommended actors like Ramya Krishnan and Neena Gupta

Picture Courtesy: Mid-day and Twitter Account/Taapsee Pannu
Ever since the posters and promos of Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar's Saand Ki Aankh have come out, social media has been divided over this drama. Some people have been blown away by both the actors and how they have taken up characters far removed from their past repertoire, others are questioning their casting. One of them is Rangoli Chandel, Kangana Ranaut's sister. She has revealed today on her Twitter account through a series of tweets how Ranaut was also offered the role and why she declined it.

It all started when one user on Twitter pointed out how the film and the casting were a major disservice to the octogenarian sharpshooters and their inspirational stories when the makers cast two ladies who are yet to touch 30. Reacting to the same, Chandel narrated her side of the story and tweeted this:-

A lot of people felt Neena Gupta, the star of Badhaai Ho, could have been a far more believable casting decision, and the actress had a rather amusing but agreeable take on this:-

Chandel then quoted Gupta's tweet and stated how her sister wanted her to be one of the leading ladies of Saand Ki Aankh. Take a look:-

Pannu, on the other hand, has already spoken on this debate by saying how none of the Bollywood actors are under the scrutiny and radar of social media when they essay characters half their age. We only have to wait until the release of the film to see how it all turns out to be. Whose side are you on? 

