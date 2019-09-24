Rangoli Chandel reveals why Kangana Ranaut said no to Saand Ki Aankh

Ever since the posters and promos of Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar's Saand Ki Aankh have come out, social media has been divided over this drama. Some people have been blown away by both the actors and how they have taken up characters far removed from their past repertoire, others are questioning their casting. One of them is Rangoli Chandel, Kangana Ranaut's sister. She has revealed today on her Twitter account through a series of tweets how Ranaut was also offered the role and why she declined it.

It all started when one user on Twitter pointed out how the film and the casting were a major disservice to the octogenarian sharpshooters and their inspirational stories when the makers cast two ladies who are yet to touch 30. Reacting to the same, Chandel narrated her side of the story and tweeted this:-

Dear Nikhil it's heartbreaking to see how our media first killed MeToo in India now making a joke out of feminism, Vikas Bahl and the director of this movie wanted Kangana to do this film, she clearly told them to cast older woman and fight agism and sexism in Bollywood...(contd) https://t.co/b9OYntv9f8 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 24, 2019

(contd)...Even today Kangana feel Ramya krishnan and Neena Gupta ji would have been a far better option, and they have a great market value, why can't they be mainstream actresses ??when I call these people sasta ....(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 24, 2019

A lot of people felt Neena Gupta, the star of Badhaai Ho, could have been a far more believable casting decision, and the actress had a rather amusing but agreeable take on this:-

Yes i was just thinking about this hamari umar ke role toe kamsekam humse kara lo bhai https://t.co/6Fmrxn0HbE — Neena Gupta (@Neenagupta001) September 24, 2019

Chandel then quoted Gupta's tweet and stated how her sister wanted her to be one of the leading ladies of Saand Ki Aankh. Take a look:-

Neena ji Kangana was offered this movie and she loved the true story of Grandmom's achievements she suggested yours and Ramya Krishnan ma'am's name for lead roles but these men can't remove deeply rooted sexism from their filthy brains ... https://t.co/f81LXDE5hg — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) September 24, 2019

Pannu, on the other hand, has already spoken on this debate by saying how none of the Bollywood actors are under the scrutiny and radar of social media when they essay characters half their age. We only have to wait until the release of the film to see how it all turns out to be. Whose side are you on?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates