Rangoli Chandel shares pictures of her house warming puja, reveals the story behind Kangana Ranaut's saree

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel recently took to her Instagram account to share some beautiful pictures from her house warming puja. Giving her company on this auspicious occasion was Ranaut herself and we couldn't take her eyes off her gorgeous Paithani Saree. In case you are wondering where did she buy the Saree from, Rangoli has spilled the beans herself along with the house warming pictures.

Taking to her Instagram account, she wrote- "In this lockdown it was getting difficult to travel to my house site, luckily we were in green zone so Ajay and I decided to live in the house to get remaining exterior work done , We decided to postpone our house warming party and only did Pooja, in the morning when Kangana saw me leave for my house she was shocked to see me in my track suit almost screamed aren't you getting ready?? I was like no one is coming ... she said it's a special day just do little something... and the little something she did was steamed my Paithani Sari ..made me wear my wedding jewellery, did my eye make up and she herself wore my first karva chauth sari... then she ran to get flowers from her garden, decorated my hair ... and result is here sharing with you all ... I sometimes wonder people who don't have enthu lil fashionista sister ... how do they manage their lives. She looked extremely beautiful in the saree and it was an extremely special day for us." (sic)

First, have a look at the post where both the sisters can be seen doing Puja:

And then came the post with the reveal:

How did you like the actress' Saree?

