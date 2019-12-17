Rani Mukerji: Can be effortlessly manipulated by Adira

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

She may play a tough-as-nails cop in Mardaani 2, but mention daughter Adira and Rani Mukerji turns mushy. "I understood what true love is when I had Adira," beams the actor at the recording of Neha Dhupia's podcast, No Filter Neha. "It would matter to me if my husband [Aditya Chopra] didn't reciprocate my love, but it doesn't matter if Adira loves me or not. My affection for her is unconditional." It is evident that the little one has Mukerji wrapped around her little finger as she laughs, "More than my husband, I can be manipulated by Adira."

The actor had traded the arc lights for mommy duties after her daughter's birth in 2015. She ended her three-year sabbatical with Hichki (2018), following it up with the cop drama this year. She credits her filmmaker husband for her return to the big screen. "He told me that I should not let go of my individuality. He pushed me to read scripts; that is how Hichki happened. Women need supportive husbands at that point [post pregnancy] because it is in our nature to sacrifice."

Aditya Chopra

Chopra's reclusive nature is legendary in Bollywood circles. In an industry where out of sight is out of mind, the fiercely private filmmaker has stayed away from public glare, content to run the show from behind closed doors. Mukerji gives a peek into the man behind the mystery as she reveals that he is punctual to a fault. "No matter where he has to go, he will reach there ahead of the [designated] time. When we go to watch a film, he will reach the theatre 20 minutes before the show so that he can watch the trailer of every upcoming movie." She attributes his success in Bollywood to his ability for recognising talent. "He has the knack for spotting not only talented actors, but also writers and directors. I guess he inherited it from Yash [Chopra] uncle."

