Rani Mukerji debuts as a news anchor to highlight violent crimes committed by juveniles

Mardaani 2, the second film in Rani Mukerji's cop drama series, has gripped the audience with its brilliant storyline. The thriller will see the actress in a race against time to stop a brutal serial rapist who systematically targets women. Mardaani 2 focusses on the rise in violent crimes by juveniles in India. To highlight this growing menace and the threat India's girls face today, Rani will debut as a news anchor on one of India's top TV channels to present cases of juvenile crimes in recent times.

Rani says, "Mardaani 2 is aimed at raising awareness on the heinous crimes committed against women by juveniles in India. And I will do my bit to bring as much attention on the serious social threat of fast rising violent crimes committed by juveniles. As a part of the promotional campaign, I will debut as a news anchor on one of the country's biggest news channel to read out cases of shocking juvenile crimes happening across the country."

She adds, "I hope to make as many fellow countrymen aware of this issue because we are all facing this unknowingly and that needs to change. As a woman and a mother, I'm extremely fearful about this social menace from nameless, faceless criminals who are underage and don't look one bit like criminals. We all need to be extremely vigilant to tackle this issue and save our daughters and families who are at high risk."

Rani is reprising the role of the fearless and committed superintendent of police, Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 2. She had delivered a stellar performance in the hugely acclaimed prequel, Mardaani, in which she took on the kingpin of a child trafficking racket. In Mardaani 2, Rani has. who can be called pure evil, who is the very definition of pure evil.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, Mardaani 2 will be Rani's next release after the blockbuster Hichki that delivered 250 crore worldwide. Mardaani 2 is set to hit theatres on December 13, 2019.

