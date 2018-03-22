Rani Mukerji - Fabulous at 40

Rani Mukerji turned 40 yesterday. The actor shared a message on Yash Raj Films' Instagram account



As Rani Mukerji turned 40, she took to Yash Raj Films' Instagram account and wrote, "It feels great to be 40. It feels great to have worked for 22 years. I have been incredibly lucky to get so much love and appreciation."

She wrote a heartfelt letter. Besides her own journey, she highlighted the hiccups that other women actors face in the industry. "As a woman, I must admit, it has not been an easy journey. I had to prove myself everyday. Actresses have to prove themselves everyday. A woman has a short career span, a married woman's equity dies, women are not bankable commodities at the box office, 'female-centric' (I hate this word!!) films are huge risks."

With her film Hichki releasing tomorrow, there is lots to celebrate for the actor.

