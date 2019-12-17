Rani Mukerji gets overwhelmed as she offers prayers at Shirdi Sai Baba temple

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2 hit theatres on December 13 and has been doing good business at the box office. After the successful opening of the film, Rani Mukerji visited the Sai Baba temple in Shirdi on Monday. Rani Mukerji was seen offering prayers and seeking blessings at the temple. The actress has been a regular visitor to the temple for the longest time. Check out her photos below:

View this post on Instagram #ranimukerji at #shirdisaibaba for blessings

Rani Mukerji was seen getting emotional at the temple as she offered her prayers. Later in the day, the Mardaani 2 actor attended a panel discussion on how to end violence against women. During the panel discussion organised by the Nashik Police, Rani was seen speaking about all the love and affection her film has been getting from the audience.

Rani Mukerji has reprised the role of the fearless and bold Superintendent of Police, Shivani Shivaji Roy in the film. The sequel to the much-loved first part, Mardaani, Mardaani 2 has done strong business and minted Rs 18.15 crore so far.

