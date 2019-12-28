Rani Mukerji on Mardaani 2: It was an extremely risky film to make

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2 has impressed audiences and the thriller has earned a lot of praise across all quarters. The film has collected Rs 40.20 crore nett so far and the film with a social message has resonated with the entire nation as it highlights the relevant issue of a rise in violent crimes against women by juveniles.

A happy Rani says, "The reason why Mardaani 2's a success is because the story of our film has connected with audiences and touched their hearts. This is because it deals with the reality of today and deals with what women in our society are facing. We have all read about these issues. As actors, we need the material to be bang on for us to bring it to life on screen and improvise on it to create a character that leaves a lasting impression. For me, the script of Mardaani 2 written by Gopi was incredible. It floored me at the first narration itself."

While the film didn't have the usual trappings of a typical Bollywood film, Rani says that it made it a lot more risky to make. "If you have a look at it, Mardaani 2 was an extremely risky film to make. It is a dark film. It deals with a social issue. It has no song and dance. In fact, it has no songs! It is without any so-called commercial cinema element. But it's a hit and it has managed to become a talking point. This is because of the entire team believed in taking a risk to make a film that would challenge these pre-conceived notions of how a Hindi film should be. We only wanted to make a good film that people would want to engage with, that leaves a strong message and we are happy that we have done just that!" says the actress.

The actress emphasised as to how the story of Mardaani 2 is about gender inequality and how the team has tried to bring that issue to the forefront. The actress says, "It deals with so many things but at the heart of it, the film is about gender inequality. Shivani faces it in her workplace despite being a top-cop and being at the peak of her career. The villain too is driven by the feeling that girls need to be below men and detests women who stand up for themselves."

Lastly, Rani Mukerji is glad that the film has connected with audiences far and wide. She credits director Gopi Puthran for the same. She says, "I'm proud of Mardaani 2 and I'm equally proud of Gopi that as a man he dealt with the issues that are plaguing the women of our country. It needed sensitivity and a lot of in depth observation to understand what women go through daily. It's a brilliant effort from him that needs to be applauded."

