Rani Mukerji on Mardaani 2's success: Script captured emotions well

With Rs 38.9 crore in its kitty, Rani Mukerji-starrer Mardaani 2 has exceeded the lifetime earning of its 2014 prequel, despite stiff competition from Dabangg 3, and the setback that the industry is facing in the wake of the CAA protests.

"The film has succeeded because it deals with what women are facing today. If the material is bang on, we can create characters that have lasting impressions. The script, written by Gopi Puthran, was incredible," says the actor, adding that breathing life into a film that doesn't have any trappings of commercial cinema, was difficult.

"The film is about the gender inequality that my character faces at the workplace, despite being a top-cop and at the peak of her career. The villain too is driven by the thought that girls need to be below men. Such emotions were captured beautifully in the script."

That the story appeals to both, those who strongly feel for the cause, and who enjoy good cinema, has gone a long way in boosting the film's box-office collection, she says.

"The subject of juvenile crimes has connected with women, because it deals with the issue of gender inequality in the starkest manner. I'm proud that Gopi, being a man, has dealt with concerns that are plaguing the women."

Rs 38 cr

Box-office collection of Mardaani 2

