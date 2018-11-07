Rani Mukerji: Proves that cinema is universal

bollywood

Rani Mukerji talks about Hichki crossing Rs 150-crore mark in China as against having made Rs 58 crore in India

A still from Hichki

After Aamir Khan and Salman Khan's outings took China by storm, Rani Mukerji's Hichki is taking the country's romance with Bollywood forward. The movie, which sees Mukerji play a teacher suffering from Tourette Syndrome, has collected a staggering Rs 150.8 crore at the Chinese box office since its release last month.

Thrilled that her story has struck a chord with viewers, Mukerji says, "The language of cinema and emotion is universal. The way Hichki has resonated with the audiences in China proves that when you make a film about genuine human emotions, it will deeply connect with people. It makes you believe in the power of good cinema."

The actor reiterates Aamir's belief that Indian films do well in China owing to the cultural similarities between the two countries. "Our family values are similar, which is why our stories connect with them." While the film had reportedly amassed over Rs 58 crore in India, it has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark globally, courtesy its runaway success in China.

