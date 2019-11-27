Rani Mukerji-Ranveer Singh wear similar outfit, Sabyasachi gets trolled

When Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone visited the Golden Temple on their first wedding anniversary, Singh wore a Sabyasachi creation — a floral kurta and pyjama. Now, Rani Mukerji was spotted at the promotions of her upcoming film, Mardaani 2, wearing a churidar kurta of the same fabric.

Enough reason for the Internet to troll the ace designer. Some wondered if he had created Mukerji's dress from the leftovers of Singh's outfit or had he recycled it for Mukerji after some alterations.

Sabyasachi Mukherjee is one of the most favourite bridal wear designers in the country. A few months back, Mukherjee was slammed for his post where he said, "A woman who is "overdressed, caked with make-up and armoured with jewellery, in all probability is wounded". He added, "such women shine for the world" but are in reality "bleeding inside".

He also said that some women find jewellery filling in the gaps and echoing the silences in their lives.

However, the designer received a major backlash for his statement. The designer had to issue an apology: "I acknowledge the feedback we have received regarding the statements made in our recent Instagram presentation. We hear you and although it was intended as a message of love and empathy and a call to look beyond exterior appearances, it wasn’t articulated correctly. I understand that it does not convey the message appropriately at all and for that, I would like to accept blame and offer an unconditional apology."

