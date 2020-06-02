Rani Mukerji salutes Mumbai police in a song titled 'Rakh Tu Hausla'

After playing a fearless cop in the Mardaani franchise, Rani Mukerji is now lauding the efforts of the Mumbai police in a motivational music video, 'Rakh Tu Hausla'. Written and directed by Pravin Talan, it releases on June 4.

Mukerji was roped in by the Mumbai Police Foundation for the initiative urging people to remain calm amid the pandemic. The track has been composed by Nippu Khound and rendered by Swarit Nigam. Here's a teaser of the song shared by the Twitter handle of Mumbai Police.

Rakh Do Gaj Ki Doori,Na Dilon Mein Faasla

Hum Ek hain,Jung Ek Hai.



While our frontline warriors battle it out with coronavirus on the streets, we have just one request to you, Mumbai - #RakhTuHausla



Together we fight.Together we win. @pravintalan@TSeries #RaniMukerji pic.twitter.com/xcVoLcTyFC — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 1, 2020

"As the world battles the virus, the frontline workers, including the medical personnel and the police force, are out there risking their lives to keep us safe. Their bravery, sacrifice and service will be remembered for years," the actor stated. She also extended a heartfelt thanks to the families of the cops for their support."

