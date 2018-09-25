Rani Mukerji starrer Hichki to release in China on October 12

bollywood

Produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Siddharth Malhotra, the inspiring social drama which projects a message on equality and inclusivity has won the hearts of many across the world with its social message of equality

Rani Mukerji in Hichki

Rani Mukerji-starrer "Hichki", which received a standing ovation at the Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF), will hit the screens in China on October 12 as "Teacher with Hiccup". The actress is hopeful it will resonate with the audience there.

Produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Siddharth Malhotra, the inspiring social drama which projects a message on equality and inclusivity has won the hearts of many across the world with its social message of equality. "It's truly amazing when films can crossover to different cultures and languages because of its universal story. 'Hichki' is a reflection of society, a reflection of how we all have weaknesses and we need to overcome them to make the world a better place.

"Social dramas find a connect with audiences in China and I am hopeful that my film will resonate with everyone especially the teachers, students and parents," Rani said in a statement. With the film, the actress made a positive impact with her performance as Naina Mathur, a school teacher dealing with an involuntary nervous system disorder, Tourette Syndrome. She won awards and accolades for playing the role of a specially-abled character, who not only changes her life but also the lives of children from economically backward areas by not succumbing to life's obstacles.

China has opened up to Indian movies significantly over the past few years. Be it Aamir Khan's "Three Idiots", "PK" or "Dangal", Irrfan Khan's "Hindi Medium", Salman Khan's "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" or S.S. Rajamouli's mega hit "Baahubali: The Conclusion" or Akshay Kumar's "Toilet - Ek Prem Katha" -- they have all hit the right notes in China, which has a limited quota for foreign films.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever