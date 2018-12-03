Rani Mukerji's brother Raja Ram Mukerji bags Best Film award

bollywood

Raja Ram Mukerji's short film, Main Kaun Hoon, inspires women to rediscover their true self

Raja Ram Mukerji with his award

Rani Mukerji's director brother Raja Ram Mukerji has bagged the Golden Galaxy award for the Best Film at the Virgin Spring Cinefest in Kolkata. The short film, Main Kaun Hoon, inspires women to rediscover their true self. Starring Manisha Marzara, Rana Jung Bahadur and Hemanth Rath, it has been doing the rounds of the film festivals. Last year, he had released the short film, Sab Theek Hai, starring Roja (1992) actor Madhoo. He is keen to make films that deal with women empowerment to create awareness about it.

Talking about Sab Theek Hai Raja had earlier, "Women are not treated equally or perceived to earn as much as men. People think only men are capable of earning big bucks. I always encouraged my actress wife, Jyoti, to work." Raja earlier produced and directed the television show Prratima, which starred Jyoti with Kirron Kher."



Rani Mukerji

On the work front, Rani Mukerji was last seen in Hichki. Hichki has earned more than 200 crores worldwide. The heart-warming and inspiring film had a progressive message of beating stereotypes. It featured Rani as a determined school teacher, who changes the lives of innocent students from economically backward strata, while dealing with her own nervous system disorder - Tourette Syndrome.

