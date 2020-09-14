Ranjeeta Kaur: There's too much vulgarity in today's movies, I can't relate to them

Ranjeeta Kaur is an actress that was right at the top of her game in the 70s and 80s. She started her career with Rishi Kapoor in 1976 with Laila Majnu and was last seen in the 2012 film, Zindagi Tere Naam. She has now spoken in an interview about the films that are made today, Rishi Kapoor's unfortunate demise, and the debate around nepotism.

In an interview with Times of India, when asked about not doing more films today, the actress said, "We moved to the US for my son's studies for quite some time. We came back to settle in Pune. But after playing a heroine, you really cannot take the mother roles. Also, I think people thought that I had moved to the US bag and baggage and I haven't kept in touch much with anybody either."

When asked about her take on the kind of films that are being made today, she said, "There's too much vulgarity. I can't relate to them. Movies were so pure in our times. Maybe they are going with the trend, but I prefer clean movies. The last one I saw was the Amitabh Bachchan-Rishi Kapoor starrer 102 Not Out. Two brilliant actors and I loved it. Chintu texted me 'Robby, go and see it'; he used to call me Robby."

Rishi Kapoor passed away this year in April, since she made her debut with the actor, when asked about him, Kaur had this to say, "Rishi's demise was very, very heartbreaking. I didn't expect that he wouldn't survive. I always felt that his cancer would get cured."

And addressing the debate around nepotism, the veteran actor said, "Filmmakers cannot be pushed to cast a star's son or daughter until they really feel that the candidate in question has something about him/her that would suit their movie. So many star kids have not made it even if they might have got a few movies. On the other hand, many haven't come from a film family but are right at the top due to their talent- Akshay Kumar is a classic case in point."

