Ranji Trophy: Assam beat Goa by 7 runs to gain six points

cricket

Goa's hopes were pinned on Amit Verma and Lakshay Garg, who started the final day from their respective overnight scores of 62 and 57

Assam players celebrate the dismissal of Goa batsman Sumiran Amonkar on their second day of Ranji Trophy cricket match, in Guwahati, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. Pic/PTI

Hosts Assam defeated Goa by 7 runs in a pulsating Ranji Trophy Group C game here Tuesday after having conceded a narrow first innings lead to the visitors. Resuming at their overnight score of 166 for 6, Goa needed 218 for an outright win, but were shot out for 210 at the Barsapara cricket stadium here on the fourth and final day.

Goa's hopes were pinned on Amit Verma and Lakshay Garg, who started the final day from their respective overnight scores of 62 and 57. Verma could add only 12 runs to his overnight score and fell for 74. He was the seventh man to be dismissed.

Then Garg (73) staged a lone battle and took the visitors to the doorsteps of a thrilling victory. However Garg, who hit seven boundaries and two sixes in his 105-ball knock, could not finish the job. He was the ninth man out with 202 on the board.

Then right-arm medium pacer Arup Das (6-67) trapped number 11 batsman Krishna Das (2) in front of the wicket to hand Assam a memorable win. Das had bagged three wickets in the first innings.

The victory helped Assam take their points tally to 20 from 7 games. They are fourth on the ten-team table, while Goa are at the bottom of the standings. Meanwhile, at Ranchi, left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem bowled hosts Jharkhand to an 81-run victory over Services with excellent figures of 7 for 62. Jharkhand had conceded the first innings lead and then turned the match around to bag six points and boost their tally to 30 from 7 games. They are in third spot. At Jammu, Odisha defeated Jammu and Kashmir by eight wickets.

The game between table toppers Rajasthan and Haryana at Jaipur ended in a tame draw with the hosts walking away with three points on the basis of the first innings lead.

