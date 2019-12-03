Ranji Trophy: Chief selector Milind Rege to travel with Suryakumar Yadav-led team

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has decided to allow its selectors to travel with the team for the 41-time champions' Ranji Trophy opening game against Baroda from December 9 to 12.

The reason for MCA's change in policy is due to alleged disharmony in the Mumbai team. After missing out on Vijay Hazare Trophy and the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20, the Ranji Trophy performance will define the season for the domestic giants.



It is understood that the MCA management does not want to take any chances with the Ranji Trophy getting underway. MCA sources said that chief selector Milind Rege is set to travel with the team for the opener as he can mediate between warring players if needed.

The selectors, who met on Monday to pick the squad, appointed Suryakumar Yadav as captain. Former skipper Aditya Tare, who is Yadav's club mate at Parsee Gymkhana, will be his deputy. Shreyas Iyer and Shivam Dube have not been included as they will be on India duty against the touring West Indians.

Mumbai's crisis man Siddhesh Lad will miss the opening tie as he is set to get married on December 6. Batting sensation Prithvi Shaw has been drafted in the 15-man squad while Dhawal Kulkarni will lead Mumbai's pace attack.

Rege said Suryakumar was the unanimous choice to lead the team. "He has led the team well [in Syed Mushtaq Ali T20]. So, there was no second thought on that. We have full confidence in his ability," Rege told mid-day. On the team selection, the chief selector said: "It was a very tough selection. There was a problem of plenty. It wasn't easy picking this squad. Mumbai cricket is on its way up now."

