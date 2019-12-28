Ranji Trophy: Ex-Railways man Contractor says well done

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Former India captain Nari Contractor had good reason to be happy on hearing that the Railways came up with an unprecedented 10-wicket win over Mumbai in the Group B of the Ranji Trophy on Friday.

"I congratulate them for their win. They played very well," Mumbai-based Contractor, 85 told mid-day over the phone. Contractor, who was employed with the Railways, played two seasons for them (1958-59 & 1959-60) in a side that included stars of Indian cricket like Lala Amarnath, BB Nimbalkar and Dattu Phadkar.

Like most Railways players across eras, he played a lot of his matches for them at the Karnail Stadium in Delhi. Contractor didn't seem surprised by Mumbai's poor showing. "This is cricket. They [Mumbai] are not doing well and nothing shows that they will do well," said Contractor.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates