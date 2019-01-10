Ranji Trophy: First outright win for Mumbai by 9 wickets

cricket

Chhattisgarh's Pankaj Rao bowls against Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. Pic/PTI

Mumbai registered their first outright Ranji Trophy win of the season, beating Chhattisgarh by nine wickets on Day Three at the Wankhede Stadium yesterday. However, they lost what should have been an easy bonus point (for winning with 10 wickets in hand), by losing opener Vikrant Auti yesterday.

Mumbai needed just 14 to win when extended play ended on Day Two on Tuesday, leaving them to complete the formalities yesterday. However, Auti was out caught behind by pacer Pankaj Rao after adding just two runs to his overnight score of 32. Jay Bista remained unbeaten on 49.

Mumbai skipper Dhawal Kulkarni accepted the team's failure to perform throughout the season. "We should have had more batting partnerships. Our bowlers were also unable to take 20 wickets to win matches outright. These are the two areas that we will look to improve upon next season," said Kulkarni after Mumbai's victory yesterday.

