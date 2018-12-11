Ranji Trophy: Iyer boost for Mumbai against Baroda; Suryakumar dropped

cricket

Shreyas Iyer

The depleted Mumbai batting line-up got a major boost in the form of seasoned Shreyas Iyer for their Elite Group 'A' Ranji Trophy game against Baroda commencing at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

Iyer is part of the India 'A' squad that is touring New Zealand, but the third and final ODI will be played today at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui and hence he can return home in time for the crucial game against Baroda. Former skipper and experienced batsman Suryakumar Yadav and young Armaan Jaffer have been dropped. The team will be led by Siddhesh Lad.

