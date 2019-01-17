Ranji Trophy: Jaffer, Ramaswamy score tons to ensure Vidarbha in control

cricket

At stumps, Vidarbha reached 260-1, in response to Uttarakhand's 355, with Ramaswamy (112 not out) and Jaffer (111 not out) holding fort

Wasim Jaffer

Veteran Wasim Jaffer and opener Sanjay Ramaswamy struck unbeaten centuries as Vidarbha took command against Uttarakhand on Day Two of their Ranji Trophy quarter-final here yesterday. At stumps, Vidarbha reached 260-1, in response to Uttarakhand's 355, with Ramaswamy (112 not out) and Jaffer (111 not out) holding fort.

Hat-trick for Roosh Kalaria

Left-arm pacer Roosh Kalaria starred with a hat-trick leaving Gujarat needing 195 runs to beat Kerala and seal a semi-final berth at stumps on Day Two of the quarter-final at Wayanad, Kerala.

Gujarat hit back to restrict the host to 171 in the second innings after conceding the first innings lead. A disciplined bowling effort helped Gujarat bowl out Kerala for 171 in 59 overs with Kalaria (3-36) and Axar Patel (3-40) sharing the spoils.

Pujara falls cheaply

Young Uttar Pradesh pacer Shivam Mavi did what Australia bowlers could not do for majority of the Test series Down Under - dismiss Cheteshwar Pujara (11) cheaply as the hosts reduced Saurashtra to 170-7 on Day Two of the quarter-final at Lucknow. Uttar Pradesh, resuming Day Two at 340-7, scored 385 with Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Unadkat taking a five-wicket haul.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever