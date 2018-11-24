Ranji Trophy: Karnataka take 3 points against Mumbai as game ends in a draw

cricket

Domestic giants Mumbai had to be content with a single point after their batsmen flopped in the first-innings and conceded 195 runs lead

Hosts Karnataka amassed three points on the basis of their crucial first-innings lead as their Elite Ranji Trophy Group 'A' game against Mumbai ended in a tame draw. Domestic giants Mumbai had to be content with a single point after their batsmen flopped in the first-innings and conceded 195 runs lead.

Karnataka resumed the day on 81-3 in their second essay and it was again rookie Krishnamurthy Siddharth who shone with the bat. Siddharth remained unbeaten on 71. It was due to Siddharth's stroke-filed ton that Karnataka had managed to pile up 400 in the first innings before bundling out Mumbai for 205.

The hosts declared their second innings for 170-5 to set a challenging 366-run target. But instead of going for the target, Mumbai batted 64 overs in their second essay with opener Akhil Herwadkar and Surya Kumar Yadav, both scoring 53 each. Surya remained unbeaten.

