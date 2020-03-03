Ranji Trophy: KL Rahul out on duck as Bengal take control over Karnataka

Hosts Bengal tightened their grip over the Ranji Trophy semifinal by reducing Karnataka to 98 for three after setting them a stiff 352-run target on day three of the contest, here on Monday. Resuming the day at 72 for four, Bengal could manage just 161 but the massive 190-run first innings lead meant that Karnataka now have a mountain to climb. Anustup Majumdar, who staged a fourth rescue-act this season with an unbeaten 149 in the first innings, hit a combative 41 in Bengal's second innings amid yet another batting collapse. Bengal, who won their previous Ranji title during Sourav Ganguly's debut season in 1989-90, would go for the kill to make their first final in 13 years. They had lost to Mumbai by 132 runs in their last final appearance in 2007.

Karnataka have already lost their top-order and they have to produce a superlative batting effort to score the required 254 runs in the remaining two days of the match. KL Rahul (0) was dismissed by a peach of a delivery by the first-innings hero Ishan Porel. Fresh from three half-centuries and one century in the limited overs series in New Zealand, Rahul offered no shot and chose to leave the delivery outside the line but it swung in sharply to have him plumb in front. As Karnataka lost their star player in the second ball of their innings with the scorecard reading zero, the 21-year-old pacer was thumping his chest in jubilation. On a pitch which has slowed down and ball has turned soft, Karnataka duo of R Samarth and Paddikal put up a 57-run partnership after the fall of Rahul. Bengal broke the partnership overturning the umpire's decision with a successful review from the bowling of Akash Deep who had Samarth plumb in front. Mukesh Kumar dismissed Karun Nair (6) as all the three pacer had a share of one wicket each at the close of day three. The 19-year-old Padikkal remained unbeaten on 50 in company of Manish Pandey (11).

Earlier, Sudip Chatterjee (45) was Bengal's top scorer in their second innings, while Majumdar and all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed (31) continued their fine form in a 61-run partnership to prop up their overall lead after a familiar top-order collapse. Mithun bagged 4/23 and was their most impressive bowler, while Ronit More (2/56) dismissed Chatterjee and Shreevats Goswami off successive deliveries. Majumdar was initially lucky and survived on 10 overturning a decision with successful review. An inside edge narrowly missed the stump when he was on 21. But he broke free in the next ball with back-to-back boundaries pulling More, while Shahbaz also got into rhythm as the duo frustrated the Karnataka bowlers. Krishnappa Gowtham (3/15) gave the breakthrough dismissing Ahmed and Bengal innings folded in 34 balls after lunch.

