Ranji Trophy: Maharashtra take 3 points in drawn game vs Mumbai

Mumbai's Aditya Tare hits one on the leg side v Maharashtra in Pune. Pic/Mandar Tannu

Hosts Maharashtra took three points on the basis of their first innings lead after their Elite Group 'A' Ranji Trophy game against Mumbai ended in a draw yesterday. Maharashtra, who had taken a first innings lead of 79, were bundled out for 254 in their second essay with skipper Rahul Tripathi top scoring with 76 at the MCA Stadium here.

For Mumbai pacers — Shivam Dubey (3-25) and Shivam Malhotra (3-41) took three wickets each. Mumbai, who are yet to register a single win, were set an improbable 334-run target and ended up at 135 for five when the match was declared drawn.

Experienced Aditya Tare remained unbeaten on 52 in company of Dubey (8 not out). In Chennai, Tamil Nadu registered their first win of the season, beating Kerala by 151 runs Sunday in a Elite Group 'B' match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

In New Delhi, debutant off-spinner Shivank Vashisht picked up a five-wicket haul as Delhi ended with three points after a draw with Andhra in the Group 'B' encounter, a game that marked the end of Gautam Gambhir's illustrious career.

