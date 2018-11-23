Ranji Trophy: More's fifer helps Karnataka to 1st innings lead v Mumbai

cricket

Hosts Karnataka gained an upper hand by taking the crucial first innings lead over Mumbai in their Elite Group 'A' Ranji Trophy game yesterday. Karnataka bundled out Mumbai for a meagre 205 in reply to their own 400 to take a huge 195-run first innings lead at the KSCA Stadium here. At stumps on the penultimate day of the four-day game, Karnataka were 81-3.

Karnataka bowlers, led by medium pacer Ronit More, rose to the occasion against the depleted Mumbai line-up without mainstays Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer, who are on national duty. More grabbed 5-52 to make regular inroads into Mumbai.

Milind misses record

Milind Kumar continued his sublime form with the bat to smash 133, his third successive triple-figure score, but Sikkim still failed to save follow-on against Uttarakhand.

Having struck 261 and 224 in the last two matches, Milind once again waged a lone battle for Sikkim. Milind had a chance to become the only batsman in the history of first-class cricket to score three consecutive double tons but was dismissed 67 short of the world record.

