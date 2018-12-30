Ranji Trophy: Mumbai face Vidarbha in must-win game at Nagpur

cricket

Forty-one time champions Mumbai's chances to qualify for the quarter-finals depend on the result as they need an outright win to stay on course

Mumbai need a big score from in-form skipper Siddhesh Lad

Mumbai face a daunting task when they take on Ranji Trophy champions Vidarbha here from today in a must-win Elite Group 'A' game. Forty-one time champions Mumbai's chances to qualify for the quarter-finals depend on the result as they need an outright win to stay on course.

Mumbai are languishing at the 14th spot in the combined Groups 'A' and 'B' standings with 11 points from six games. They have played six games this season but haven't been able to win a single match.

But the domestic giants will be bolstered by the return of their two key pacers - Shardul Thakur and Tushar Deshpande - for the game against the reigning champions. Mumbai batsmen will also need to step up and deliver for their side and for skipper Siddhesh Lad, who has been in good form. Lad, who has slammed two hundreds (one each against Baroda and Saurashtra), will like to continue from where he left off in the last encounter.

But he needs support of other batsmen - Shreyas Iyer, Jay Bista, Vikrant Auti and the experienced Aditya Tare - to post a challenging total at the VCA Stadium in Jamatha on the outskirts of the city.

